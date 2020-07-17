The Ballon d'Or is a special prize to earn and apart from Luka Modric winning it in 2018, it has been Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo maintaining a duopoly over it for the last decade. This year, both are yet to do anything significant to put them in the diver's seat for the trophy, and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes the winner should be Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has been leading the way for Real Madrid this season and has scored the goals for them in vital matches. Los Blancos sealed the league title last night with a 2-1 win over Villarreal, thanks to a brace from Benzema.

Talking to El Transistor after the match, the Real Madrid president heaped praise on the forward. Perez even compared Benzema to the current manager Zinedine Zidane and said:

“Benzema should win the Ballon d'Or, I have not seen another player have as good a year as him. Benzema has been the most criticised player in the world but he's the best in the world. In terms of how he plays, he's a centre-forward more like [Zinedine] Zidane than Ronaldo Nazario. He has been here since 2009 and that says it all.”

Real Madrid are not done just yet

Real Madrid may have sealed the league title last night but they are eyeing more silverware this season. They are still in the Champions League and Los Blancos' president has set his sights on the big trophy as well

“We still have the Champions League to play and we are very excited. We hope that we can continue the momentum we have built during these 10 games and extend it into August. The entire team has managed to create an atmosphere of enthusiasm and hard work. Those are our values and that is the message.”

Real Madrid have an uphill task on their hands in the Champions League this season as they are 2-1 down after the first leg against Manchester City. Los Blancos will also be without their club captain, Sergio Ramos for the fixture after he was sent off in the first leg.