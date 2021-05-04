Real Madrid’s interest in former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri could usher in a managerial change at Turin.

According to JuveC via Il Bianconero, Los Blancos are interested in the former Juventus manager and are willing to part ways with Zinedine Zidane to bring the Italian to the Santiago Bernabeu. Interestingly, if the Real Madrid manager is released from his duty in the summer, he could take charge at Juventus.

Allegri spent five seasons in Turin, winning five consecutive Serie A titles during his time there. He also won four Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana, stumbling only in the UEFA Champions League. He enjoyed a 70.48% win ratio with the Bianconeri but left the club in the summer of 2019. Since then, the former Juventus manager has taken a sabbatical but is now ready to return to football management, much to the delight of Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are sweating over the deteriorating relationship between Zidane and Florentino Perez, which could result in the end of the Frenchman’s reign at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite his fantastic record since taking charge at Real Madrid, the club will not be opposed to replacing him with a proven winner like Allegri. The La Liga giants want an experienced personality at the helm of the club and the former Juventus manager fits the bill.

If Allegri is chosen as the next Real Madrid manager, Zidane could edge closer to Juventus. If reports are to be believed, the Bianconeri would welcome their former player with open arms. The Frenchman has enjoyed enviable success in his managerial career and the consensus is that he would do a better job than Andrea Pirlo.

Juventus interest in Real Madrid manager is justified

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, two points behind Atletico Madrid with four games left to play. On the other hand, Juventus have already surrendered their Serie A title to Inter Milan and are in a fight to secure Champions League football for next season. The Bianconeri are currently third in the league and still have a fight on their hands to secure a top-four finish.

Needless to say, Juventus’ season has not gone according to plans and as such, their interest in the current Real Madrid manager is justified.