Real Madrid's plans for January and summer transfer window emerge amid ongoing injury crisis: Reports

Real Madrid's January and summer transfer window plans have emerged amid injury concerns, particularly in the defensive department.

Los Blancos are reportedly eyeing a short-term fix in the January transfer window after David Alaba's season-ending ACL injury. Central defender Eder Militao is another absentee and is expected to return in March, prompting the Spanish giants to bring in cover in the position.

However, Spanish television program El Chiringuito has revealed that Real Madrid are planning to secure a long-term defensive option, with Antonio Rudiger and Alaba both over the age of 30.

Therefore, the Madrid-based side will sign a defender on a six-month loan deal in January, following which they will secure their long-term options in the summer. Los Blancos already have Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies on their radar of potential summer signings.

According to the aforementioned report, it is believed that Lille’s teenage star, Leny Yoro is strongly being considered at the Santiago Bernabeu. The France under-21 international, who has 16 Ligue 1 appearances this season, has stood out at centre-back.

In order to secure the youngster's services, it is reported that Real Madrid would have to cough up €50 million. However, a deal for the defender will not be straightforward, with German giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain both interested in Yoro. He's made 37 senior appearances for Lille so far, bagging three goals and an assist across competitions.

As for January, Real Madrid are reportedly considering moving for one of Sporting's Goncalo Inacio, Zenit's Robert Renan and former star Raphael Varane.

Real Madrid yet to offer Ferland Mendy renewal - Reports

Ferland Mendy (via Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly yet to offer Ferland Mendy a contract renewal at the Santiago Bernabeu (via Madrid Univeral). Although this report claims that Los Blancos are happy with the France international, injuries have plagued the 28-year-old's career in the Spanish capital.

He's made just nine La Liga starts this season, in addition to last campaign's 17. Mendy was absent for 23 games across competitions due to a muscle problem in the 2022/23 season and remained sidelined for six fixtures this year.

Amid reports suggesting that Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies' arrival is likely in the summer, Mendy's career in Madrid may be heading towards a close. Currently, he is contracted till the summer of 2025.

Since joining the Spanish side from Lyon in 2019 for a reported €48 million, Mendy has made 147 appearances, bagging five goals and 10 assists. He's won two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy.