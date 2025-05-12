Real Madrid set to battle rivals Atletico Madrid for PL defender as Xabi Alonso look to form new-look backline: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle rivals Atletico Madrid for the services of Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero. Los Blancos are keen to rebuild their back-line ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and have identified the Argentine centre-back as a target for the summer.

Madrid have endured a major defensive crisis this season, with players like Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and David Alaba all suffering long-term injuries. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to deploy makeshift alternatives at the back, fielding Federico Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, and Aurelien Tchouaméni in defensive positions.

The Spanish giants decided against signing a defender during the winter transfer window and will look for defensive reinforcements this summer. Los Blancos have already secured the services of English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer from Liverpool as part of their rebuild at the back, as per reports.

According to The Sun (via GOAL), Real Madrid will look to add Romero to their ranks in the summer. The 27-year-old is reportedly rated highly by incoming boss Xabi Alonso, who wants the Spurs centre-back to be a part of his starting XI at the club alongside Alexander-Arnold.

However, they will have to fend off competition from local rivals Atletico Madrid, who are also huge admirers of Romero. The 2022 World Cup winner has established himself as a reliable defender for club and country in the past couple of seasons.

A hamstring injury sustained towards the end of 2024 caused Romero to miss a good chunk of games for Spurs this term. He has made just 25 appearances across competitions, recording a goal and two assists.

Real Madrid defender returns to training after lengthy spell on the sidelines - Reports

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has reportedly resumed training after a long stay on the sidelines with an ACL injury. The Spanish right-back picked up the knock last October, which ruled him out for the campaign.

As per Madrid Zone, Carvajal has commenced individual training on the grass with the ball. The veteran defender will hope to complete his recovery and return to action for Los Blancos during the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.

However, with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to join the side, Carvajal is not assured of a starting spot upon his return and will have to fight for his place in the team with the Englishman.

