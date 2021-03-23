Real Madrid set to beat Chelsea to the signings of Erling Haaland and David Alaba - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to beat Chelsea to the signings of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

According to Diario AS, Erling Haaland is desperate to leave Borussia Dortmund as the club continues to struggle in the Bundesliga. The Norwegian has reportedly told his agent, Mino Raiola, that he wants a move away from the club this summer.

The report also suggests that Real Madrid are leading the race for Haaland but face stiff competition from Barcelona and Manchester City.

David Alaba, on the other hand, will become a free agent in the summer and reportedly has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. The Austrian is rumored to have a verbal agreement in place with Los Blancos.

Chelsea, who have enjoyed a massive upsurge in form since Thomas Tuchel was hired as head coach of the club, have been linked with moves for Erling Haaland and David Alaba in the summer.

The Blues have gone thirteen games unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel, keeping eleven clean sheets in the process. They are also in the top four of the Premier League and look set to finish in the Champions League places at the end of the season.

Despite his side showing massive signs of improvement, Thomas Tuchel is eager to sign a striker and defender in the summer to boost his side's chances of mounting a challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Real Madrid could sell a number of players to beat Chelsea in the chase for Erling Haaland and David Alaba

Erling Haaland has been in scintillating form for Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in the world of football at the moment. The Norwegian is likely to cost around €200 million, but Real Madrid believe they can convince Borussia Dortmund to sell him for €120 million given the current economic situation.

Los Blancos will have to part ways with a number of star players if they are to fund a deal for Erling Haaland and match David Alaba's wage demands this summer.

This could mean the sale of players like Martin Odegaard, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Ceballos.