Real Madrid set to reject Manchester United's swap deal offer - Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly turn down an offer from Manchester United that would see them get Paul Pogba from the Red Devils in exchange for Raphael Varane.

According to AS, Manchester United are keen to sign Raphael Varane this summer and are willing to offer French midfielder Paul Pogba to Real Madrid as part of a mammoth swap deal.

Real Madrid are reportedly unlikely to accept the offer as they are looking to secure a fee in the region of €80 million for Raphael Varane. The 27-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal with the club and has not given any indication of signing a contract extension with Los Blancos.

Manchester United's defense is seen as the club's Achilles Heel. Despite enjoying an impressive second full season under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United are in dire need of reinforcements to their squad this summer if they are to challenge for the Premier League title.

Solskjaer lacks faith in the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe. The Norwegian manager has reportedly placed Raphael Varane at the top of his transfer wishlist for this summer.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been long-term admirers of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Spanish giants have often been linked with a move for the Frenchman in recent months.

Manchester United believe that Real Madrid could be tempted into accepting a swap deal that would see Paul Pogba join Los Blancos, and Manchester United receive Raphael Varane.

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid are more keen to secure a massive transfer fee from the potential sale of Varane to help them balance the books. The club have already rejected a £50 million bid from Manchester United for Varane.

Real Madrid ‘think Manchester United may sign Raphael Varane for bargain price’ #RMCF #MUFC https://t.co/obbcVojudO — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) June 23, 2021

Also read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Real Madrid could still look to keep hold of Varane this summer despite interest from Manchester United and PSG

France v Ukraine - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

The departure of captain and veteran defender Sergio Ramos could force Real Madrid to do everything in their power to keep hold of Raphael Varane this summer. The World Cup winner has reportedly rejected several contract extension offers from the club.

Manchester United have had a £50 million bid for Raphael Varane REJECTED by Real Madrid, reports the Manchester Evening News 👀 pic.twitter.com/v9yaQvo2tl — Goal (@goal) June 18, 2021

Raphael Varane is reportedly seeking a new challenge and has been constantly linked with a move to Manchester United and PSG over the last couple of months.

Also read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Diptanil Roy