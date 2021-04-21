Real Madrid set to sign David Alaba on a 5-year deal - Reports

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba will reportedly join Real Madrid this summer after rejecting the advances of Barcelona.

As per Sky sources, Alaba will sign a five-year deal with Real Madrid in the coming weeks and is expected to earn more than what he is currently getting paid at Bayern Munich.

Since Alaba announced that he was leaving Bayern Munich a few months ago, there has been no shortage of clubs vying for his signature.

Sky sources: David Alaba has agreed a 5 year contract until 2026 with @realmadrid. Barcelona is not an option anymore. Contract not signed yet, but will be in the next weeks 🔜📝✅ #TransferUpdate @Sky_Torben @Sky_Marc pic.twitter.com/jo7DIVjO8g — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) April 20, 2021

Even though his wage demands were high, the absence of a transfer fee to sign him made him a prospective target for several top clubs in Europe.

David Alaba expected to replace Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos’ contract with Real Madrid comes to an end this summer, and the Spaniard’s absence will leave a big hole in the squad.

The experienced center-back has been the soul of Real Madrid for more than a decade, and the club will need a quality player at the back to replace him.

Alaba is at the peak of his career and put in some stellar displays at the back for Bayern Munich last season.

With Raphael Varane expected to sign an extension at the club, Alaba could form a good partnership with the Frenchman for several more years, thereby preserving the quality in the Real Madrid defense.

The move will come as a big blow for Barcelona, who will not only lose out on a quality player but will also see him join their arch-rivals.

Barcelona also need more quality in their defense and considering their dire financial situation, Alaba on a free transfer would have been the ideal signing.

Despite announcing that he was leaving Bayern Munich, Alaba has played a key role for the club this season. The Austria international has made 28 appearances in the Bundesliga and has shown his versatility in the process.

Having started off as a full-back, just like Ramos, Alaba has transitioned into a more central role in the last few years. He can also play as a defensive midfielder because of his ability and composure on the ball.