Real Madrid plot move for Lyon's Houssem Aouar - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer. Los Blancos are keen to sign a midfielder as a potential long-term replacement for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Houssem Aouar, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Lyon in recent months. The report, however, suggests that the Spanish champions are unwilling to match Lyon's €50 million valuation of the Frenchman.

Aouar has become one of the most sought after midfielders in Europe over the last couple of transfer windows. The 22-year-old caught the eye of several top clubs with his performances for Lyon in the Champions League last season.

Aouar played a key role in leading Lyon to the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the French outfit beating the likes of Juventus and Manchester City.

The 22-year-old, who was heavily courted by Juventus, Barcelona, and Arsenal last summer, was forced to stay at Lyon as none of the clubs were able to match his £60 million price tag.

Is Real Madrid's interest in Houssem Aouar genuine or are these more games from Lyon President Aulas? Anyone's guess, but L'Équipe's piece tonight ends with the line: "Today, it seems Aouar cannot see himself anywhere other than Real Madrid." - full story https://t.co/okabedpvhH — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 2, 2020

Lyon have, however, lowered their asking price for Aouar as they look to raise funds from player sales to cope with the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Real Madrid are rumored to be the club leading the race for Aouar's signature. Zinedine Zidane is reportedly eager to sign a young midfielder who will develop and eventually replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Los Blancos have also been linked with a move for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Cammavinga, but they are reluctant to meet the French club's £70 million valuation of the teenager. Real Madrid could look to Houssem Aouar as a cheaper alternative to Cammavinga.

Real Madrid will also look to sign a forward and a defender this summer

Advertisement

Houssem Aouar

Real Madrid have endured a poor 2020-21 campaign under Zinedine Zidane by their lofty standards. Los Blancos are in third place in the La Liga table and have been largely inconsistent this season.

Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid have spent the last two transfer windows selling and loaning out players who don't have a future at the club. The Spanish giants will now look to make new additions to their squad in the summer as they look to mount a serious challenge for the La Liga and Champions League titles next season.

Real Madrid are in desperate need of a new forward, midfielder and defender. The reigning La Liga champions are eager to sign Houssem Aouar and have also been linked with Erling Haaland and David Alaba.

🚨🌖| Real Madrid are interested in signing Houssem Aouar this summer. Zidane asked the board for him multiple times. @diarioas #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 4, 2021