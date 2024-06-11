"Real Madrid signed Cristiano, Benzema, Kaka" - Former Los Blancos star explains why he left the club in 2010

Former Real Madrid star Ruud van Nistelrooy revealed the circumstances that led to him leaving the storied Spanish club in 2010 were the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Kaka. He joined Los Blancos in 2006 from Manchester United and left after 96 appearances that saw him win two La Liga titles and a Supercopa de Espana.

The Dutchman was one of the deadliest strikers in the world when he came to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, injuries took their toll on him and he saw his game time and influence reduce. He however bagged a respectable 64 goals from 96 appearances.

Speaking in an interview with Gary Neville's YouTube channel, The Overlap, the former PSV manager reflected on his time with Los Blancos and his decision to leave the club, saying:

“Real Madrid signed Cristiano, Benzema, Kaká… I had injuries and I was out for a long time. They told me it would be difficult to get minutes here. I understood, it was fair enough.”

The Dutchman went on to sign for Hamburg and spent a season and a half with the Bundesliga club before eventually moving back to Spain with Malaga where he retired. The striker is fondly remembered by Real Madrid fans for his time with them. Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Kaka all went on to spend decent time with Los Blancos and have varying impacts on the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Kaka's impact for Real Madrid after 2010

The trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Kaka all had varying impacts on the fortunes of Real Madrid. However, they contributed successfully to the club's cause in their history, with their signings helping Los Blancos achieve La Decima, their long-sought 10th UEFA Champions League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a legendary time with the historic club, winning the Ballon d'Or four times and becoming their top goalscorer of all time. His tally of 450 goals in 438 games made him worth every cent of the £80 million fee Los Blancos paid for him. They still sold him for a profit to Juventus at age 35 for over £100 million, turning a profit after nine prolific years.

Karim Benzema was another fabulous signing by the legendary Spanish club, with the French striker leading the line for them for 14 years. He too claimed a Ballon d'Or title and bagged over 300 goals for the club. He won a gargantuan five Champions League titles with the club and alongside Ronaldo, helped Los Blancos win the title for three years on the bounce.

Kaka was a fine addition to the team but was never a starman for Real Madrid, with injuries hindering his time in Madrid. He offered Los Blancos quality and made over a century of appearances. He scored 29 goals and provided 39 assists for the club and eventually returned to AC Milan for a season, before moving to Orlando City, and eventually returning to Sao Paulo in his native Brazil where he retired.