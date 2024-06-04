According to a report by Sport Bible, a member of Real Madrid's staff has been charged with common assault following an altercation with a steward during the UEFA Champions League final. The person in question, a 52-year-old woman of Los Blancos' staff, is set to appear in court imminently after being arrested in the aftermath of the match.

The Spanish giants beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final on June 1 to clinch an unprecedented 15th Champions League title.

There were reports of chaos and violence at Wembley during the course of the match. Thankfully, no one was reported to be seriously hurt during the altercation. A date has not been set for her arraignment, but the staffer will soon have her day in court.

Club president Florentino Perez has offered to help the member of Los Blancos' staff with her legal fees ahead of her appearance in court. The 52-year-old will hope to avoid any severe punishment and return to the celebrations in Madrid following their historic night in London.

Real Madrid win 15th Champions League title at Wembley

Real Madrid continue to extend the gap between themselves and every other club in the Champions League. The Spanish giants claimed the title for the 15th time in their history to make their tally more than that of the next two most successful clubs in the competition combined (Milan (7), Liverpool (6)).

The triumph at Wembley, which saw them beat German side Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in regular time, means they are unbeaten in a Champions League final since 1981. Los Blancos have won the competition a remarkable six times in this century alone.

Real Madrid have returned to Spain to bask in the adulation of their adoring fans, with a trophy they have truly made their own. For fans of Los Blancos, every year seems to be a golden year for a club enjoying an eternal golden era.