Real Madrid star agrees contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2028, release clause set to be €1bn - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has agreed to a contract extension to keep him at the club until 2028, as per Spanish outlet Marca. The new deal includes a significant increase in salary and a release clause set at a staggering €1 billion.

Camavinga's outstanding performances over the past two seasons have earned the praise of the Madrid leadership. The French international has perfectly adapted to the club's values, displaying a positive attitude regardless of his position on the field. In the 2022-23 season, Camavinga, who normally operates as a midfielder, was often used as a make-shift left-back, given the club's lack of options in the position.

As Fabrizio Romano reported, negotiations for the contract extension began in April. The talks have now concluded with a new contract that ensures five more years of Camavinga's presence at Real Madrid.

Camavinga joined Los Blancos from Rennes in the summer of 2021 in a deal worth €40 million. He has since made 99 appearances for the team, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Real Madrid still haven't announced the contract extensions of players like Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Junior, which were agreed last year. According to Marca, the La Liga giants will announce the extensions together this summer, solidifying the club's commitment to nurturing young talent.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti firmly believes that Camavinga's impact will continue to grow in the upcoming season, particularly in his preferred position as a midfielder.

Real Madrid open to €90m Liverpool offer for Federico Valverde - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a €90 million offer from Liverpool for midfielder Federico Valverde, as per El Nacional. Valverde has played a crucial role in Madrid's recent successes, contributing 18 goals and 15 assists in 204 appearances for the club.

Following Casemiro's departure, Valverde was expected to be Madrid's linchpin in the central midfield position. However, Liverpool are now showing serious interest in acquiring the services of the Uruguayan international.

The Reds had a forgetful 2022-23 season, which saw them finish fifth in the Premier League. Hence, Jurgen Klopp is now looking to sign key players to reinforce his squad and bench strength ahead of the new season.

It remains to be seen whether the deal will come to fruition and if Madrid will be willing to part ways with the talented midfielder.

