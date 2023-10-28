Three Real Madrid stars playing their last El Clasicos as Florentino Perez eyes squad changes - Reports

Real Madrid are set to face Barcelona in the latest installment of their colossal El Clasico battle today.

The European giants have one of the deepest and best squads in Europe, but this depth comes with consequences of its own. A number of players are unhappy at their lack of regular football, as they look to be past their prime.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has come to terms with the fact that certain players will have to be moved on as per the manager's advice. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has made his playing hierarchy known to the players and the club since the start of the season.

Experienced midfielder Luka Modric signed a one-year contract extension at Santiago Bernabeu this summer and is expected to leave the club afterwards. The 38-year-old Ballon d'Or winner is expected to be joined in leaving the club by a number of other veterans, who have lost their spots.

Versatile Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez is another expected to leave the club, as manager Carlo Ancelotti hardly plays him. The 33-year-old has played six times for Los Blancos this season and is their fourth-choice centre-back.

Spanish winger turned full-back Lucas Vazquez is the de-facto back-up for Dani Carvajal at right-back, and has played seven times this season. The 32-year-old is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024, as well.

These players have been among the mainstays for Real Madrid in the last decade, but it looks like their time at the club is at its end. Los Blancos will target younger players to replace them in the coming months.

