Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz appears to take dig at Diego Simeone after scoring matchwinning goal in UCL clash against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz appeared to take a dig at Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone after delivering the winning goal on Tuesday, March 4. He scored Los Blancos' second goal in a 2-1 win in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. His celebration caught the cameras' attention as he angrily reacted towards Diego Simeone on the touchline.

The Morocco international conjured up a wonder-goal in the 55th minute, weaving among Atletico Madrid defenders before coolly finding the far corner. That strike restored Los Blancos' lead after Julian Alvarez's goal (32') had cancelled Rodrygo’s early opener (4'), and the match ended 2-1.

After his celebration in the crowd, Diaz turned towards Simeone, and according to Spanish media outlet Movistar Plus+, he shouted (via MadridXtra on X):

“Talk now! Talk now! You talked yesterday, talk now!”

It was seemingly direct reply to Simeone’s statements prior to the game. When asked about Los Blancos' line-up and Jude Bellingham’s absence, the Atletico Madrid boss did not think Diaz would be chosen as a replacement. He said (via Independent):

“Real Madrid will seek to compensate for that position, I imagine with Camavinga and Luka Modric. There is also the possibility of Brahim, but I don’t think so. Obviously, there is a pattern that repeats itself.”

Diaz’s goal means his teammates will take an advantage into next week’s return leg at the Metropolitano on March 12.

Real Madrid boss praises Brahim Diaz after match-winning performance against Atletico Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Brahim Diaz after the Spaniard played a match-winning role in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid. He scored the crucial goal of the match and attracted attention with his performance all round.

Diaz made contributions on both ends of the field as a standout player. He completed 50 out of 53 passes and created a key chance for his teammates to score. He was equally effective in defense, making four interceptions in his midfield role.

After the game, Ancelotti praised the contribution Diaz has been making to the team. He also revealed that the Moroccan will enjoy more chances in the starting lineup, telling the press (via Sports Illustrated):

"It's not certain that when Bellingham returns, he's going to go back to the bench. He's contributing a lot. He's not an undisputed starter, but he's an important player because he makes the most of every minute I give him. He was last year and he is this year. He's going to play when I put him on..."

This season, Díaz has scored six goals and assisted seven in 36 appearances across competitions. Ancelotti's words will certainly give the 25-year-old confidence about starting more games for Real Madrid.

