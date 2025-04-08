Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz responds when asked which Arsenal players they need to keep an eye on ahead of UCL clash

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has come up with an interesting answer when asked which Arsenal player they should pay special attention to ahead of their upcoming game. The Gunners host Los Blancos at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 8, for the Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

Both teams arrive at the game on the back of disappointing results. While the north London side drew 1-1 with Everton in the Premier League, the reigning LaLiga champions suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia in the league.

Diaz sat down with Real Madrid's TikTok page ahead of Tuesday's game for a quick chat, where he was asked to name Arsenal's most dangerous player. The Moroccan international insisted that Los Blancos must focus on the entire team instead of any individual player.

“I think they play as a team to be honest. I will not name only one player. We need to be focused on what they do and expect everything from them because they will play against Madrid and they know how we are in the Champions League and how focused we are here,” said Diaz via TBR Football.

Arsenal secured passage to the quarterfinals by defeating PSV Eindhoven by a 9-3 aggregate score over two legs. Real Madrid, meanwhile, managed a hard-fought win via penalties over Atletico Madrid, after 210 minutes of football over two legs failed to separate the two sides.

Which current Arsenal player has tormented Real Madrid in the past?

Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has a stellar record against Real Madrid. Unfortunately for the Gunners, the Brazilian forward is not available for Tuesday's game as he is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Jesus faced Los Blancos four times in his career, all during his time with Manchester City. The 28-year-old is undefeated against the LaLiga champions, winning three and drawing the other, scoring three goals and setting up one more.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is another Arsenal star who has faced Real Madrid multiple times, but all of there were during his time at the Etihad. Jorginho also came up against Los Blancos four times in his career during his stint with Chelsea. The Italian won two games, and also grabbed an assist.

Unfortunately, the Gunners don't have too many players with the experience of facing the Spanish champions. As such, the north London side will have to be at their scintillating best to secure passage to the semifinals.

