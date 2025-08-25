  • home icon
Real Madrid star calls win over Oviedo 'last dance' as he sparks transfer rumors among fans

By Sripad
Modified Aug 25, 2025 08:15 GMT
Real madrid fans think star player is leaving
Real madrid fans think star player is leaving

Real Madrid fans on X (formerly Twitter) believe that Dani Ceballos is on his way out of the club. The midfielder's recent social media activity has sparked a conversation among the fans, who are trying to decode his message.

Ceballos took to Instagram after Real Madrid's win over Real Oviedo and posted a story of his appearance in the game and added a 'last dance' caption. The eagle-eyed fans spotted it swiftly and have shared a screenshot on X:

The screenshot has now led to other fans questioning if it was a hint from Celballos that he was leaving the club this summer. He has been linked with a return to Real Betis, amid interest from Juventus and the Saudi Pro League.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

"Why is bro announcing on insta", questioned a fan.
"He gonna leave," declared another.
"Finally going home to Betis?" speculated a curious fan about his exit.
"He's off to Saudi too?" added another.

The speculation comes after reports suggested that Ceballos was considering his future at the club. He was quizzed earlier this summer and the midfielder said (via Managing Madrid):

"I'm already on vacation after a long season. Everything's fine,. It's an important topic for me, but we'll talk about my future in a few weeks. Betis was my home and always will be. I hope the door to Real Betis is always open. I haven't spoken to them yet, but we're open to everything."

TuttoJuve reported that Juventus were willing to splash €12 million to sign the Spaniard this summer. However, GOAL have reported that Los Blancos want €15-20 million for their player.

Xabi Alonso makes decision on Dani Ceballos' Real Madrid future

According to a report by Cadena SER in July, Xabi Alonso had made a decision on Dani Ceballos. The Real Madrid manager was keen on keeping the midfielder at the club despite having the likes of Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouameni, and Arda Güler ahead of the Spaniard in his pecking order.

The new manager sees the former Arsenal loanee as a key part of the squad. Luka Modric left the club this summer after the expiry of his contract, and the Spanish giants are yet to sign a replacement for him.

Dani Ceballos has played six matches under Alonso, but has managed just 78 minutes. He came off the bench in the 87th minute in the win over Real Oviedo on Sunday, August 24.

