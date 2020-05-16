Real Madrid star Casemiro in good spirits ahead of La Liga return

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid's first-choice defensive midfielder Casemiro remains positive about his team's fitness and attitude ahead of La Liga's potential restart.

While the exact date of return and fixture schedules are yet to be determined, several Spanish clubs have resumed training and continue to do so with considerable intensity.

Real Madrid has been one of the most proactive in that regard and has left no stone unturned in ensuring that the club's star players are at their best ahead of the league's return.

Real Madrid's training staff has continued to remain in contact with the players and regularly shares training material with them to maintain the players' fitness levels.

Casemiro was candid about the team's preparation and attitude and hailed his Real Madrid teammates for putting in a massive effort to stay in the best possible shape.

"The work we did at home was important and we did the things that the club and the coaching staff sent us. We're working well and you can see that the players have been working out at home."

"We've kept our physical fitness up and you can see that out on the pitch. It's not only been me, the other Madrid players have done the same too, that's the most important thing."

Casemiro lays emphasis on the importance of Real Madrid's return to action

Real Madrid Training Session and Press Conference

Advertisement

In addition to expressing confidence in Real Madrid's fitness regime, Casemiro was also optimistic about the return of football in Spain and underlined its importance in peoples' lives.

"It's also important to put smiles on people's faces in times as difficult as these. We know that this is a delicate and difficult situation for many."

"It's a really important step, not just for football but for society too, to show people that it is possible. It's not just about football, it's about people being out of their houses."

"I think that if we comply with the measures that we have to follow, we too are going be able to do it."

As with the Bundesliga, it is likely that several measures will be taken to ensure that Spanish football will proceed in the safest and most hygienic manner possible.

Spain and Real Madrid have not seen any football action since the 8th of March and understandably so, but with several clubs restarting their training regimes and implementing measures to ensure their players' safety, a restart date could be right around the corner.

Casemiro's fitness levels certainly seem to be impressive, and his Real Madrid teammates are putting in the hours they need to ensure that the club remains in contention for every piece of silverware.

Real Madrid is currently second on the La Liga table behind league leaders and arch-rivals FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana, however, maintain a slim lead of only 2 points and Real Madrid will be optimistic about pulling off a last-ditch coup.

With the season not quite over as yet, there is plenty of work left to do for Real Madrid's superstars and head coach Zidane will want his midfield engine Casemiro at full throttle ahead of the restart.