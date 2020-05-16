Real Madrid stars complete intense fitness session as La Liga return edges closer

Real Madrid Training Session and Press Conference

The Real Madrid juggernaut just does not seem to take a break. While the good old days of Spanish football still seem a distant prospect, Real Madrid seems to have taken a step towards normalcy by restarting the club's training sessions earlier this week.

Spain's governing bodies are yet to take a concrete decision on a restart date. Real Madrid seems to be leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that their players are at peak fitness and form.

💪🔥 Intense fitness session to round off our first week back!#RMCity | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/gXxgE22enQ — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 16, 2020

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane is no stranger to hard work, and his attitude seems to have rubbed off on his players.

Real Madrid's coaching and technical staff are known for implementing a stringent and demanding fitness regime, and it comes as no surprise that their players always seem to be at the top of their game.

Real Madrid has always focused on fielding the best players in the world and has been a dominant force in world football for decades.

With football in Spain set to give itself a shot in the arm in the near future, Real Madrid's head start on its training regime could make all the difference.

Real Madrid stars Marcelo, Ramos, and Modric put themselves to the test

Real Madrid certainly does have some of the most potent star quality in the football world. While the unexpected break from the sport may have dampened a few Los Blancos hearts, it would be fair to say that their fitness has not taken much of a beating.

Real Madrid's recent press release included a training video that will definitely lift a few spirits.

There are very few sights in world football that can compare to Toni Kroos' perfect dead-ball technique.

The German midfielder seemed unperturbed by the silence around him as he curved ball after ball in the top corner like clockwork. The likes of Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric also seemed to be determined to make the most of the time they have to push their fitness levels to unprecedented heights.

Thibaut Courtois also seemed to be in fine fettle. The Belgian shot-stopper was in excellent form before the break and will try to exceed the lofty standards he set for himself during the first half of the season.

Real Madrid's midfield magician Isco was also put through the paces during the training session, and Zidane and the rest of Real Madrid's technical staff will hope that the Spaniard hits his peak going into the latter stages of the season.

Real Madrid will have their work cut out for them after normal proceedings resume. Arch-rivals FC Barcelona is currently on top of the La Liga table with 58 points. Real Madrid is close on their heels in second place with 56 points after 27 games.

The Catalans currently hold a slim lead of 2 points, and it is evident that both sides will have their work cut out for them for the rest of the season. The La Liga season is perfectly poised for an exhilarating finish, and Real Madrid's superstars seem to be physically up to the task.