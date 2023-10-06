Real Madrid star depicted with Pinocchio nose in local newspaper after La Liga rival accused him of lying in racial abuse trial

Real Madrid's prominent forward Vinicius Jr. has faced damning accusations from a publication, following his allegations of facing racism from Valencia fans.

Local Valencia-based newspaper Super Deporte took the unexpected step of portraying the Brazilian with a Pinocchio-like nose on their front page, implying deceit on his part.

The root of this controversy stems from an incident during a La Liga fixture where Real Madrid clashed with Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium earlier in May. Valencia have consistently refuted allegations that individuals within the Mestalla participated in racially taunting the 23-year-old footballer.

Vinicius Jr. has publicly disclosed instances of racial abuse he has been subjected to during his time in the Spanish top-tier league, including the events at the Mestalla. His words were also corroborated by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who stated (via GOAL):

"There is something wrong with this league."

The winger has further indicated that these were not isolated incidents but a recurring pattern of abuse. He expressed his disappointment over the perceived inaction of the relevant authorities. Notably, according to GOAL, he has partaken and testified in the trial, which followed the events that occurred in May.

Super Deporte have boldly accused Vinicius Jr of perjury during his court testimony, challenging his claim that racial slurs reverberated from the entire stadium.

This trial concerning the allegations of racial abuse is yet to conclude. Fellow Real Madrid player Eder Militao was also summoned by the judiciary to offer an eyewitness perspective on the unfolding events of that day.

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti challenges media narrative surrounding Vinícius Junior's testimony

Carlo Ancelotti has voiced his concerns over the media's portrayal of Vinícius Junior's court testimony. The young forward recently testified in connection with an incident where he was allegedly racially abused during a match at Valencia's Mestalla stadium.

The trial, which involves three accused individuals, has drawn significant attention, with various narratives emerging in the media. Following the testimony, Valencia formally requested Vinícius to "publicly rectify" (via ESPN) his statement suggesting widespread participation of the Mestalla crowd in the racial taunts.

Furthermore, the local Valencia newspaper Superdeporte's depiction of Vinicius as Pinocchio alleges that the player had provided a false testimony. Addressing these media reports during a news conference, Ancelotti expressed his dissatisfaction with the prevailing narrative. He said (via ESPN):

"They're trying to change the subject. The point is that Vinícius was the victim of racist insults. Whether it was one [fan], 10, a thousand or 10 thousand, that doesn't change the point.

"We had a player who was the victim of racist insults and now there's a court case. Some of the media want to change the subject. That's a shame, and it makes me angry."

Despite the surrounding controversy, Ancelotti confirmed that Vinícius remains focused and upbeat. The manager went on to assure that the forward was in good spirits and looking forward to their upcoming match.

The spotlight will certainly be on Vinícius Jr. as Real Madrid prepare to face Osasuna at their iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium this Saturday. The Madrid giants currently lead the La Liga table, maintaining a slight edge over arch-rivals Barcelona, who are set to play Granada the following day.