Real Madrid star labeled as the 'laziest player' by former Chelsea midfielder

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has been labeled the worst trainer and the laziest player by John Obi Mikel. The former Chelsea midfielder believes the Belgian could have been as good as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but was not dedicated enough.

John Obi Mikel and Eden Hazard spent five seasons together at Chelsea and won many trophies too. While the Belgian was a vital part of the starting XI every week, the Nigerian was used sparingly by then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho in the 2014/15 Premier League title win.

Eden Hazard has all the talent in the world to beat any defender on his day, but John Obi Mikel believes he could have been even better. The Nigerian legend claims that the Real Madrid star was lazy in training and was never committed to becoming the world's best player.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said:

"When we were training, he'd stand and wait for us until we finished. He was the laziest player, but then on Sundays, he was always the best in the game. He was incredible. I've always said that Hazard is one of the most gifted players. He had it all: power, skill, technique. He was right behind [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but only if he wanted it.

"He sometimes said 'yes, I want to be so good, I can be. Not as good as Messi because he's from another planet, but I think I can be close to Cristiano and even better'. Those were the words that came out of his mouth, but he's not that dedicated. He doesn't train well. He's the worst trainer I've ever played with."

What happened to Real Madrid's Eden Hazard?

Eden Hazard has been struggling with injuries and has missed around 60% of Real Madrid's matches due to the same reason. The Belgian has had multiple issues almost every single time he gets on the pitch for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have ruled out Eden Hazard undergoing another surgery as concerns about the possibility of him playing football again were high. The Belgian is expected to return in a few weeks but there is no fixed timeline as of now.