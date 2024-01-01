Real Madrid star Eder Militao poses alongside club legend Cristiano Ronaldo in new social media post

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao recently uploaded a picture on social media, in which he can be seen posing alongside legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian defender shared a few of his most memorable moments from the year 2023. His Instagram uploads included photos of him lifting the FIFA Club World Cup title and playing with his daughter.

Militao captioned the post:

"It was a year of achievements and many joys, but also difficult moments, of overcoming and a lot of learning! Happy New Year to all!"

After the post, the 25-year-old also uploaded a few photographs on his Instagram stories. Among all the snaps, one stood out as Militao posed next to former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Eder Militao's Instagram story

The picture was from January 2023, when Los Blancos were preparing for their Spanish Supercopa final with Barcelona at Al Nassr's training ground base in Riyadh. Ronaldo met the Real Madrid stars before making his debut for Al-Nassr at his current home ground.

Apart from Eder Militao, he also clicked pictures with Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr. Moreover, and had a conversation with Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The Brazilian defender is currently sidelined from action after he suffered an ACL injury in August against Athletic Club. Nevertheless, he's expected to make his return to Los Blancos before the 2023-24 season comes to an end.

Real Madrid rejects a potential move for former star: Report

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Costa Rican goalkeeper Kaylor Navas.

Los Blancos' first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury during training in August. The Belgian was required to go through a medical procedure for the injury and was later ruled out of the for the rest of the season.

Ancelotti's side completed the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on loan, who also suffered an injury and missed a few matches.

During his absence, Andriy Lunin got the opportunity to play for the Santiago Bernabeu side. According to MARCA, Real Madrid's former tailsman Kaylor Navas approached the club to discuss a potential return. However, the La Liga giants have shown no interest in bringing him back.

Navas joined Los Blancos in 2014 and went on to win three UEFA Champions League titles with the side. In 2019, he joined Paris Saint-Germain. However, with the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma in 2021, Navas has fallen in the pecking order.

Last season, he was loaned to Premier League side Nottingham Forest. As a result, the Costa Rican is looking forward to an exit from Paris in January.