Real Madrid star expected to announce surprise retirement at the end of the season - Reports

Real Madrid star Luka Modric is leaning towards announcing his retirement from professional football at the end of the season, as per Fichajes.net. The highly decorated Croatia international is in the final months of his contract with Los Blancos, and is considering ending his career in the summer.

Ad

Modric saw friend and former midfield partner Toni Kroos announce his retirement from professional football as a Real Madrid player at the end of the 2023-24 season. The 39-year-old expressed his desire to toe a similar path by ending his career as a Madridista.

Real Madrid have offered Modric one-year contract extensions in each of the last two summers, allowing him to remain at the club until now. With his deal nearing its end, the Croatian star is not expected to be offered a new deal, as things stand.

Ad

Trending

Luka Modric is not keen on playing for another side other than Real Madrid, and will retire from professional football if his contract situation does not change. The diminutive midfielder has gone from being named flop of the season in his debut campaign to being the club's captain and oldest-ever outfield player.

Modric has managed to stay relevant in Carlo Ancelotti's thinking despite the increasing need for physicality to thrive in midfield. The former Tottenham Hotspur man provides the platform for the younger stars such as Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga, to thrive in midfield. His age and the quality of the younger players may help the club to reach a decision to let him leave once the season ends.

Ad

Luka Modric has played 575 official games for Los Blancos, scoring 43 goals and providing 92 assists. The midfielder has won 28 major trophies at the club, making him the most decorated player in the club's history.

Key midfielder missing as Real Madrid prepare for UEFA Champions League tie: Reports

Real Madrid are sweating over the fitness of star midfielder Federico Valverde after he missed training ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 meeting with Atletico Madrid on March 4. AS reports that the Uruguay international did not join the rest of his teammates on the training pitch as he remains sidelined.

Ad

Valverde picked up a groin injury last month but took painkillers to play against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. The 26-year-old has yet to return to action since then, missing games against Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

With Jude Bellingham already suspended for the first leg of the tie, Ancelotti will hope for a miraculous recovery from Valverde to provide him with midfield options. With Dani Ceballos also out injured, there may be starts for the duo of Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback