Real Madrid star Fede Valverde claims veteran teammate is the best midfielder in the world today

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has named Luka Modric as currently the best midfielder in the world.

Valverde has spent five years playing alongside Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 38-year-old has become a Los Blancos icon during his time with the La Liga giants.

Modric has made 497 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 37 goals and providing 77 assists. He's won five UEFA Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and was named the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner.

However, the Croatia hero went through a difficult 2023-24 campaign, dropping out of Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI. He's started four of nine games across competitions, without a goal or assist.

Still, Valverde insists that his Croatian teammate is the current best midfielder in world football. He was asked who is the best midfielder today and simply replied (via MadridXtra):

"Modric.”

Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for €35 million. He took his time adapting to life at the Bernabeu but once he hit his stride it was clear he'd become a Los Merengues legend.

Former Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, who brought Modric to La Liga, lavished praise on the Croat after he won the Ballon d'Or. He said (via AS):

"When someone can make history in what they do they become immortal. Luka Modric has won the Ballon d'Or, he is beyond compare."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the iconic Los Blancos midfielder. His contract with Madrid expires in June 2024 and it is implied that this could be his last season at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirms Valverde will be available to face Sevilla

Carlo Ancelotti takes Los Merengues to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Real Madrid are back in action this weekend following the international break and they face Sevilla on Saturday (October 21). Carlo Ancelotti's men are top of La Liga with eight wins and one loss in nine games.

Valverde spent the past week representing Uruguay on international duty in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying action. He took part in a 2-2 draw with Colombia and a 2-0 win against Brazil.

Ancelotti has allayed any fears of potential jet lag for the Uruguayan and his fellow South American teammates. He said ahead of the clash against Sevilla (via MadridUniversal):

"The players are fine. The South American players have recovered well. Vinicius, Rodrygo and Valverde are fresh and ready to start tomorrow. They’re also ready to play 90 minutes.”

Valverde has started the season well with one goal and three assists in 11 games across competitions. He's been a mainstay in Ancelotti's side, putting in impressive performances at the heart of midfield