Real Madrid star Fede Valverde comes up with brilliant Instagram post after goal vs Man City, Manchester United forward responds

Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri responded to Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde's Instagram post after the latter scored a scintillating goal in their 3-3 draw against Manchester City on Wednesday night (April 9).

Real Madrid played out a UEFA Champions League classic against the Cityzens in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bernardo Silva gave the visitors a shock lead in the second minute but Los Blancos quickly responded through a Ruben Dias own goal (12') and Rodrygo (14').

Phil Foden (66') and Josko Gvardiol (71') scored a brilliant goal each to give Manchester City the lead again. However, Valverde exquisitely volleyed the ball from distance into the bottom left corner in the 79th minute to secure a 3-3 draw.

The Uruguayan posted a series of images on Instagram after the game, depicting his goal:

"Swipe to get that feeling again. 90 [minutes] left"

Manchester United forward Facundo Pellistri acknowledged his compatriot's goal by replying:

Enter caption

Los Blancos will travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in the second leg of the UCL quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 17.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Who was the Player of the Match?

Real Madrid faced Manchester City for the third season in a row, securing a decent 3-3 result. While both sides still have everything to play for next week, let's take a look at who the Player of the Match was.

As per FotMob, Vinicius Junior was the standout performer with a rating of 8.4 - the highest of any outfield player on the pitch. The Brazilian winger provided two assists, created four big chances, and completed 20 out of 23 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. He also made four recoveries, won both his attempted tackles, and won four duels.

Vinicius has had a phenomenal season to date for Los Blancos, registering 18 goals and 10 assists in 29 appearances across competitions.

Poll : Will Real Madrid defeat Manchester City next week to progress to the UCL semi-finals? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion