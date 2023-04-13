Real Madrid star Fede Valverde speaks out for the first time after he allegedly punched Villarreal's Alex Baena

Federico Valverde has spoken for the first time after he was accused of punching Villarreal star Alex Baena. The Real Madrid star did not directly comment on the incident but claimed that he needed support from his family and fans.

Reports emerged last weekend that Valverde punched Baena in the parking lot at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Villarreal star has pressed charges, and an investigation into the incident has begun.

Heading to the stadium ahead of the 2-0 win over Chelsea on Wednesday (April 12) night, Valverde was stopped by El Golazo de Gol and quizzed about the incident. He said:

"Yes, at this time I have leaned on the family, on the people of Madrid and those who support me on the street."

His partner, Mina Bonino, has already commented on the incident and tweeted:

"I have to go out and give explanations of when they told me that my pregnancy could not continue? We were silent for almost two months, waiting for the results to know if we could continue or not, having already undergone FIVE months of gestation."

Bonino further added:

"In spite of everything, from my heart, I do not wish anyone to have to go through a similar situation. It's the last thing I wish to be put in, but for me, it's torture to relive this. I understand that it was already public that something was happening with my pregnancy."

What happened to Fede Valverde and Mina Bonino's child?

Fede Valverde and Mina Bonino had to deal with a miscarriage scare earlier this year and feared that they had lost their child before birth.

However, they got good news from the doctor last month that the child was safe. Bonino revealed the situation and posted on social media:

"Recently, news came out that I had lost a pregnancy. I was not able to deny it, because it was what we believed would happen. It was incompatible with life. We prepare for a month for the worst. As the pregnancy was very advanced we had to confirm it with the test."

"And after having cried for a whole month, having mourned, while I had my second son in my belly, yesterday the unexpected news came to us: the baby is fine. Everything is normal. We haven't processed it yet, it was a very difficult month and this is starting over. THANK YOU."

It is alleged that Baena used the miscarriage to mock Valverde and that led to the Real Madrid midfielder punching the Villarreal man.

