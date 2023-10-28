Real Madrid star Federico Valverde names the club he wants to join before retiring

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde wants to see out most of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu before retiring at boyhood club Penarol in Uruguay.

Valverde has been at Madrid since 2016 when he joined the La Liga giants from Penarol for €5 million. He has been a superb signing for Los Blancos, bagging 19 goals and 18 assists in 217 games, winning nine major trophies.

The 25-year-old insisted he wants to remain with Real Madrid for the majority of his career apart from one year. He said (via MadridXtra):

"I would love to be at Real Madrid for the rest of my life, except for one year when I would love to retire in Penarol.”

Federico Valverde was linked with a departure in the summer following the arrival of Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu. Reports claim that Chelsea and Liverpool have both been keeping tabs on the Uruguay international.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Madrid's playmaker turned down several offers from the Premier League this past summer. He's committed to the La Liga giants. He touched on this:

"Premier League offers? I have the ability to play for Real. The day I don't feel like that, I'm probably going to look for another solution or Real itself will look for one for me."

Valverde started his career at Penarol, providing two goals in 13 games across competitions. He won the Uruguayan Primera Division with his boyhood club in 2016.

Federico Valverde hails Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham

Federico Valverde has starred alongside Jude Bellingham this season.

Federico Valverde has lavished praise on Bellingham, 20, who he claims hasn't been fazed with joining one of, if not, the biggest clubs in the world. He said (via CNN):

"He is so good. The truth is that when he arrived, he showed that maturity that sometimes … well, I’ve struggled when facing many situations because it [Real] is a very large institution, so we are not used to experiencing that."

Bellingham has bagged 11 goals and three assists in 12 games across competitions. He's La Liga's current top scorer with eight goals in nine games.

Valverde insisted that the English superstar is playing as if he's been with Real Madrid for years:

"He’s played as if he lived here from the first day he was born. He feels the shirt, he feels the colors. He is a team player, in addition to being a star. He plays for the entire team and I think that makes him even greater.”

Both of Madrid's midfielders will be in action when Carlo Ancelotti's side face Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season today (October 28). They currently sit second in La Liga, a point above the Blaugrana.