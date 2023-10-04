Real Madrid star Federico Valverde's partner Mina Bonino shares adorable Instagram post as the 25-year-old star helps Los Blancos defeat Napoli

Federico Valverde's partner Mina Bonino recently uploaded a series of adorable pictures on social media from Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League fixture against Napoli on October 3.

Real Madrid beat Italian champions Napoli 3-2 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in their second UCL game of the 2023-24 season. Goals from Vinicius Jr (27'), Jude Bellingham (34'), and an own goal from Alex Meret (78') paved their way to the victory. Leo Skiri Ostigard (19') and Piotr Zielinski (54') scored for Napoli.

After the game, Federico Valverde's partner Mina Bonino took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses from the clash, where she supported him from the stands. In the pictures, she can be seen watching the UCL game with her children. Also, in one snap, Valverde was standing alongside his three-year-old son, Benicio. Bonino captioned the post:

"Dad always dad," she also added a white heart emoji and a heart eye emoji to the caption.

Valverde and Bonino met for the first time in 2016 via social media. In 2019, the couple made their relationship public, and in February 2020, they welcomed their first son, Benicio. They became parents again in 2023 with the birth of their second son, Bautista.

Federico Valverde opens up about potentially becoming Real Madrid captain

Before facing Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Federico Valverde was asked a few questions in the pre-match press conference. One of the questions was about the Uruguayan becoming the future captain of Real Madrid.

Valverde replied that leading the Santiago Bernabeu outfit is his dream. He also stated that he's trying his best to learn from Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos, so he can take the role of the skipper in the future.

He said in the conference (via SBNation):

“Yes, obviously. I think that’s a dream that I’ve had. I’d love to be that figure that Carvajal currently is and all those who are captains, Modrić and Kroos. I try to watch them and learn as much as possible from them about what they do. "

"One of the most beautiful moments for me was being Uruguay captain and now I’d love to do so with Real Madrid.”

The 25-year-old also heaped praise on Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in June. He said that the Englishman can also become the captain of Los Blancos as he's destined to define an era.