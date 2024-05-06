Real Madrid star gives green signal to MLS switch after rumors linking him with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami: Reports

Real Madrid star Nacho Fernandez has reportedly chosen the Major League Soccer (MLS) to be his next destination. Last month, he had announced his departure from Real at the end of the season, and seemingly prefers a move to the USA.

The Spaniard's decision is being reported by media outlet Marca, who have previously reported on Inter Miami's interest in signing the centre-back. According to the report, Nacho has "already chosen his next destination as he pursues his desire to embark on a new adventure by heading to the MLS."

Fernandez has been a one-club man so far, having risen through the ranks at Real Madrid. He made a staggering 111 appearances for their youth side, RM Castilla, before being handed his senior debut in 2010.

It wasn't until the 2012-13 season, however, that he established himself as an important part of the side. Since then, he has been an incredible servant to the club, playing in a variety of roles as part of the starting lineup and off the bench.

He has made 358 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, helping them keep 133 clean sheets in the process. He stepped in brilliantly this season in the absence of star centre-backs Eder Militao and David Alaba, both of whom suffered season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have been on a hot streak in terms of goalscoring, but have really struggled at the back. Their defensive woes were exposed against Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal, getting knocked out 5-2 on aggregate.

Adding Nacho to their backline could give the Herons a much-needed boost in their pursuit of an MLS title. However, they may not be the only American team interested in his services.

Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric wants to continue at the club despite rumors about his departure: Reports

According to reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric is looking to extend his stay at the club, despite rumours about a potential departure earlier in the season.

Modric is the joint-most successful player at the club, alongside iconic players like Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Nacho Fernandez. While Nacho has announced the MLS as his next destination, the Croatian has not signed a contract extension or agreed a deal with another club yet.

Modric was struggling to establish himself as a regular member of the starting eleven in the first half of the season, which led to uncertainties about his future. In the midst of the 2023-24 season, manager Carlo Ancelotti even offered him a position on his coaching staff.

However, the midfielder declined it in favour of continuing his playing career. Rumours linking him to the Saudi Pro League and boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb have been doing the rounds recently.

Real Madrid are known to be strict with regards to the continuation of older players at the club, as previously seen with Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and numerous others.

However, the same report from Diario AS states that they are willing to offer Modric a contract extension until 2025. It is now upto the Croatian to make the final call about his footballing future.