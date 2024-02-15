Real Madrid star not injured, fit to play against Rayo Vallecano: Reports

Despite rumors of Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz sustaining a serious injury in his side's clash against RB Leipzig, recent reports have claimed that the youngster is actually completely fit. Consequently, the Spain international is available for Los Blancos' upcoming league clash against Rayo Vallecano.

The Merengues' recent UCL bout against Leipzig proved to be much tougher than initially expected, as the German side were able to hold their own against Madrid. 24-year-old Brahim Diaz ultimately proved to be the difference in the closely matched tie, scoring a Lionel Messi-esque goal in the 48th minute to give his side the advantage.

However, half an hour after netting the goal, manager Carlo Ancelotti decided to substitute the forward, who pulled up clutching his calf. To Madridistas' joy, the injury scare has proven to be nothing more than a false alarm, as per a report by Relevo.

Following his return to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this summer, Diaz has featured regularly for the Spanish giants. In the 2023-24 season so far, the Malaga-born attacker has managed to make 28 appearances, racking up eight goals and three assists in the process.

With Jude Bellingham recently experiencing a high-grade sprain to his left ankle, Ancelotti is expected to rely more on Diaz, especially after his splendid outing against Leipzig.

Real Madrid are scheduled to face Rayo Vallecano on February 18 in their quest to secure a record 36th La Liga title.

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Manchester United superstar

Los Blancos are seemingly looking to bolster their squad in the coming summer and are consequently keeping tabs on Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund. Despite having only joined the Red Devils in 2023, the Dane is greatly admired by Real Madrid, who are closely monitoring his development.

As reported by the Mirror, the 14-time Champions League winners have even tasked their chief scout, Juni Calafat, with keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old striker. Except for Joselu, whose loan at the Spanish capital runs out at the end of the ongoing season, the Madrid outfit are without a proper No. 9 to lead their attacking line for the coming years.

Consequently, Hojlund could be a distant solution for Real Madrid's striking issues. The Denmark international has settled well into life at Old Trafford, completely turning around his underwhelming start to the 2023-24 season. Following a prolonged spell without goals, Hojlund has now managed to strike in each of his last five appearances, taking his season's goal tally to a respectable 11.