Real Madrid star insists he did not celebrate Chelsea's Champions League win

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has insisted he did not celebrate Chelsea's Champions League title and is keen to see his current club lift the trophy next season.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final of the Champions League in Porto to win the competition for the first time in nine years. The Blues overcame Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the competition to reach the finals.

Chelsea claimed an impressive 4-1 aggregate victory over Eden Hazard's Real Madrid side in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Belgian was seen congratulating and smiling with his former Chelsea team-mates after the second leg at Stamford Bridge, for which he received heavy criticism and backlash from Real Madrid fans.

Hazard revealed he did not celebrate Chelsea's Champions League victory and hopes to see Real Madrid lift the trophy next season.

"Of course not, I'm a Real Madrid player so I am not happy. I am just happy for a couple of friends in the team, I hope next season it's for Real Madrid," said Hazard.

Eden Hazard spent seven years at Chelsea, during which time he helped the club win two Premier League titles, two Europa League trophies, an EFL Cup and an FA Cup.

The 30-year-old also won Chelsea's Player of the Year award four times in his years with the club, establishing himself as one of the best players in the world.

Hazard joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for £100 million. However, he has struggled during his two seasons with Los Blancos. A lack of fitness and confidence has seen Hazard become a shadow of the player he once was at Chelsea.

Been reported that Real Madrid want to sell Eden Hazard this summer for around £42 million. Let me know my fellow Chelsea fans, would you have him back? Or do we just move on & go for someone younger. pic.twitter.com/2UaZ1CfHoB — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 25, 2021

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has been linked with a potential return to Chelsea this summer

Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

Eden Hazard has struggled to find his feet during his two seasons with Real Madrid. The Belgian has managed to score just five times in 40 appearances for the Spanish giants since joining the club.

Eden Hazard ‘wants sensational Chelsea transfer return and Real Madrid willing to cash in on ace to fund spending spree’ https://t.co/IzouDTgPVf — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) May 31, 2021

Real Madrid could look to cut their losses by selling Hazard this summer. Reports have suggested that Hazard could look to return to Chelsea.

The Blues, however, have a number of attacking options at their disposal and might not be interested in re-signing the 30-year-old.