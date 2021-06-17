Real Madrid star keen on completing move to PSG - Reports

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is reportedly keen on joining PSG this summer.

The France international is yet to respond to Los Blancos' latest contract offer and currently has just one year remaining on his deal with the club.

According to El Confidencial, PSG are ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Raphael Varane. The Red Devils reportedly submitted an offer in the region of €40 million for the center-back, but it was swiftly rejected by the Spanish club.

Manchester United were considered to be favorites to sign the Real Madrid star this summer. However, the latest reports suggest that the player is interested in returning to France.

PSG have had a long-standing interest in Raphael Varane. The Ligue 1 giants are desperate to bolster their squad after a disappointing end to the 2020-21 season, which saw them finish second in the league table.

If the 27-year-old were to join PSG, he would partner Presnel Kimpembe at the center of defense next season.

Raphael Varane joined Real Madrid from Lens in the summer of 2011. He has since developed into one of the best defenders of his generation.

The center-back has helped Real Madrid win three La Liga trophies, three Champions League titles and a Copa del Rey since joining the club. He has amassed over 350 appearances in his 10 years with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid could use Raphael Varane as a makeweight in the deal to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG

Raphael Varane currently has just one year remaining on his deal with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have made no secret of their interest in signing Kylian Mbappe. However, they are struggling financially due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Blancos could look to offer PSG a player-plus-cash deal in exchange for Kylian Mbappe. The Spanish giants would rather sell Raphael Varane this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Real Madrid value Raphael Varane at €70 million. They could reportedly offer the defender plus €70 million in exchange for Mbappe.

