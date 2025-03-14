Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe expand business empire with big money investment after surprise French club purchase: Reports

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe's 'Inspired by KM' brand will become SailGP's official charity partner. The 26-year-old also purchased second division club Stade Malherbe de Caen last summer. Mbappe became the majority stakeholder of SM Caen by acquiring 80% of the club's shares.

Expanding his business empire, the Frenchman has now invested in SailGP. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has also become a new associate with the France SailGP Team. Addressing the new investment, the French attacker said (via the GOAL):

"We are excited to be on board with this new adventure with the France SailGP Team, alongside Accor and other investors. I'm also proud that IBKM has the opportunity to engage more young people around the world through this relationship."

He added:

"Through Inspired By KM, I want to reach out to young people around the world and give them the strength to believe in their dreams. With our 'We Care for All program', we provide concrete support and hope to those who need it most. Together, we are building a future where every young person can write their own story and achieve excellence."

Sir Russell Coutts and Larry Ellison founded the SailGP in 2019. The event features 12 national teams who compete in identical, high-speed, 50-foot foiling catamarans.

Meanwhile, after missing two consecutive international breaks in October and November, Mbappe is set to return as France's captain for the Nations League quarter-final against Croatia later this month.

Real Madrid preparing bid of around €100 million to sign 26-year-old attacker: Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have reportedly joined Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres this summer. Los Blancos are preparing a big-money bid for the Swedish attacker, which can also reach the €100 million mark.

Gyokeres has a release clause of €100 million, and Sporting are reluctant to sell the Swedish attacker until they receive a proper offer. However, Real Madrid would have to compete in the transfer market with Premier League sides.

The 26-year-old joined the Portuguese giants in July 2023 from Coventry on a five-year deal. Since then, he has become a transfer priority for multiple top European clubs due to his prolific goal-scoring ability.

Gyokeres has registered 39 goals and nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions this season. Sporting are also at the top spot in Liga Portugal with 59 points after 25 matches.

