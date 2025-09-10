Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe provides honest response when asked about how he felt after ex-team PSG won the UCL

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he does not regret leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite their UEFA Champions League triumph last term. He went on to claim that the 2024-25 Ligue 1 winners reached two Champions League semifinals and one final during his stint at the club.

Mbappe told L'Équipe, (via Madrid Zone on X):

"I have friends on the team, and those who know me, know that friendship is very important for me. You can't spit on a team where your friends are, even if it's not PSG. My story ended and I left without any regret. Even the things I did wrong are part of my story. When I played there, we were very close, we reached two semifinals and one final. We didn't win and my time ran out. Real Madrid is calling me; it has always been my dream; I could have gone before..."

Kylian Mbappe was highly anticipated to help deliver PSG's first-ever Champions League trophy before leaving the club in June 2024. However, the Parisians managed to win the title in the 2024-25 season, the immediate season after the Frenchman left PSG.

The 26-year-old’s exit from the Parc des Princes was also reportedly due to his desire to win the Champions League. A dream that Mbappe failed to achieve in his debut season at Real Madrid last season.

However, Mbappe has claimed that he doesn't regret his exit from Paris Saint-Germain. He scored 256 goals and created 110 others in 308 games for the Parisians.

"It's hard to choose between two friends" - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe on which of his friends at PSG deserves the Ballon d'Or

Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid CF v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that it's difficult to pick who should win the Ballon d'Or between Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi. While claiming that he won't win the prestigious award this year, Mbappe is delighted that the performances of Dembele and Hakimi were recognized.

During an extensive discussion with L'Équipe, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward said (via Managing Madrid on X):

"Ballon d'Or? I know I won't win it this year, but it's hard to choose between two friends like Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi. What matters is that their performances are recognized."

The duo proved to be key as Luis Enrique's PSG won a quadruple last term. Dembele scored 35 goals and delivered 16 assists in 53 appearances last season. Meanwhile, Hakimi registered 11 goals and 16 assists in 55 games for the Ligue 1 champions last term. Both players are leading contenders in this year's Ballon d'Or race, together with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More