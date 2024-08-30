Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe's surprise stat comes to light after failing to score in 3 LaLiga matches

Kylian Mbappe's poor run of form continued as Real Madrid failed to secure a win in their LaLiga game against Las Palmas on Thursday (August 29). It was the third consecutive game in which the Frenchman failed to register a goal contribution for Los Blancos.

After the draw, a surprising statistic about Mbappe was brought to light by ESPN FC on X. It showed that the Real Madrid frontman has scored only four goals in his last 16 games, failing to score in 12 of those matches for both club and country.

The goals have come against Atalanta, Poland, Luxembourg, and Toulouse, with the Frenchman converting a penalty in France's game against Poland in Euro 2024.

Against Las Palmas on Thursday, Mbappe proved ineffective despite playing all 90 minutes. The Frenchman missed one big chance and had just two attempts on target in the entire game. Additionally, he lost possession 12 times and didn't make a single key pass in the game.

Mbappe's lack of form in Euro 2024 was one of the big reasons for France's exit from the tournament in the semi-finals. The Kylian Mbappe who lit up France's last two World Cup campaigns was nowhere to be seen, and he mustered just one goal in five matches.

After Les Blues' exit against Spain, Mbappe opened up about his 'failure'. Speaking to the reporters, he said:

“In football you’re good or not good. I wasn’t good. My Euro was a failure."

The Frenchman continued:

"I wanted to be European champion… I will now go on holiday, I will rest well, it will do me a lot of good, then I will get ready to start a new life. There's a lot to do."

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe's next match will be against Real Betis on September 1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Didier Deschamps backs Kylian Mbappe to shine at Real Madrid

France coach Didier Deschamps recently included Kylian Mbappe in the squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Italy (September 6) and Belgium (September 9). In a recent interview, Deschamps expressed faith in his frontman, predicting that he would shine for Los Blancos.

"He has always scored goals, and he will continue to score them," he said (as per Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal). "Although he is a great player, it is essential to learn new surroundings."

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid after a seven-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain in which he scored 256 goals in 308 games. The Frenchman started his tenure at Real Madrid with a goal against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final on August 14. However, he has struggled to score since.

For Les Bleus, the 25-year-old boasts a record of 48 goals and 35 assists in 84 games.

