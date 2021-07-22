Real Madrid star leaves training due to fever-like symptoms - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has left pre-season training after suffering from fever-like symptoms. The 29-year-old has been consistently linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent months and could be one of a number of stars to part ways with the club this summer.

According to MARCA, Isco tested negative in two PCR tests but could be experiencing fever-like symptoms due to the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Isco is believed to be desperate to impress new Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. The duo spent two years together at the club, during which Real Madrid won a Copa del Rey, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Isco developed into one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe under the management of Carlo Ancelotti. The Spaniard has been a key player for Real Madrid since joining the club from Malaga in 2013.

He has made over 330 appearances for the club in all competitions and scored 51 goals. Isco has helped Real Madrid win two La Ligas, a Copa del Rey and two Champions Leagues during his eight years with the club.

The midfielder became a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu last season under the management of Zinedine Zidane. Isco was often used as an impact substitute by the French manager, and went on to make just 29 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Isco has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent months. Arsenal, Tottenham and Sevilla are all interested in signing the midfielder this summer. He has just one year remaining on his current contract with Real Madrid, and could be available for a cut-price fee this summer.

⚪️ #RMCF's main objective this summer is to reduce squad size

⚪️ Bale & Hazard account for 13% of Real's salary budget

🇫🇷 "If Mbappe is to come, some players will have to leave"

⚪️ Isco, Jovic, Odegaard futures uncertain@dermotmcorriganhttps://t.co/J8RhsPAJje — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) July 14, 2021

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could keep hold of Isco and look to revive his career

Isco in action for Real Madrid against Liverpool

Isco was a favorite of Carlo Ancelotti's during the Italian's first stint as manager of Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015. The Spanish midfielder is still one of the most talented footballers in the squad, but is currently short of game-time and confidence.

🚨 | Isco left training this morning at 10:46 a.m. because he had a fever.



Real Madrid have carried out tests and in all Isco has been NEGATIVE.



Isco's environment point out that it has been a reaction to the vaccine. 🇪🇸 @SQuirante #RMLive — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) July 21, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti is likely to assess Isco's performances during Real Madrid's pre-season before taking a decision on his future at the Bernabeu.

