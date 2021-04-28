Real Madrid star Marcelo says the second leg against Chelsea will be different

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo has admitted that his side were aware of the possibility of heading into the second leg against Chelsea without a win.

Los Blancos were stunned by a proactive Chelsea side in the opening exchanges of the game, and the Blues deservedly took the lead when Christian Pulisic slotted past Thibaut Courtois after being found by Antonio Rudiger.

The opener sprung Real Madrid to life, and it didn’t take long for them to equalize as Karim Benzema’s stunning goal leveled things before the half-hour mark.

Unlike the previous round, Real Madrid will head into the second leg with the score poised at 1-1. Chelsea have the advantage at the moment, as Real Madrid will have to score at Stamford Bridge.

Marcelo remains bullish, though, and has said that the second leg will be different when the two teams square off in a week’s time.

🗣️💬 @marcelo: "It was a difficult match, that demanded a lot of us. We did everything we could and fought until the end to score the second. We are confident that things will turn around in the second leg and that it will be a completely different match."#UCL pic.twitter.com/S3bIhDMSmJ — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 27, 2021

“We knew it could happen [that Madrid could fail to win], but there’s another game [to be played],” Marcelo said after the game.

“We’re fine and we know what we have to do. The second leg will be different. We don’t choose the rhythm of the game, we have to adapt to what it is. We’re well and we’re calm.”

Real Madrid will have to learn from the first-leg mistakes against Chelsea

The ease with which Chelsea were able to control the game and often trouble Real Madrid was alarming on Tuesday. The away side dominated in nearly every department and will feel aggrieved for not winning the game.

Zinedine Zidane knows that his side cannot afford to be as porous and weak in the return leg, and will perhaps count himself lucky that full-time team talk was not about losing the first leg.

Real Madrid were slow to start the game, something they will have to work on when they face Chelsea in the return leg.

6 - No other Real Madrid player has won more tackles in a single game this season in all competitions than Eder Militão 🇧🇷 against Chelsea (6/7 – level with Marcelo Vieira 🇧🇷 against Huesca in October 2020 - 6 de 6). Effort. pic.twitter.com/xDXhcd4Z54 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 27, 2021

The Whites know they have the players to rise to the occasion and will have to be a lot more proactive to overcome a sturdy Chelsea side.

Thomas Tuchel has transformed Chelsea since taking over in January and they will take some stopping at their own stadium.