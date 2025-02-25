Real Madrid star misses team training ahead of Copa del Rey clash due to surprise injury: Reports

According to a report by Cope, Real Madrid will be without Kylian Mbappe for tomorrow's Copa del Rey match against Real Sociedad. The Frenchman reportedly had to have one of his teeth extracted and will miss the match.

Mbappe is enjoying a fabulous debut campaign with Los Blancos after completing his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer. He has scored 27 goals and provided four assists across 38 games for the side. Since his arrival, he has helped the team win the UEFA Super Cup.

Mbappe has been in fabulous form for the LaLiga giants, bagging a goal-involvement in his previous five appearances for the Spanish champions. Real Madrid will have to rely on the other players in their team to make up for the missing Frenchman in the match. Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Endrick can fill in and lead the Line for Los Blancos in the semi-final clash.

“I’m happy that Karim’s last image at Real Madrid is the one of a champion, a Ballon d’Or, and a captain" - Karim Benzema reflects on his departure from Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has reflected on his time with the Spanish side and his departure. The French striker joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2009 in a reported €35 million deal from Olympique Lyon and spent 14 years with the club.

In a recent interview with Edu Aguirre, Benzema, who managed 354 goals and 165 assists in 648 appearances to help the team to five UEFA Champions Leagues, four LaLigas, and three Copa del Reys, said:

“I’m happy that Karim’s last image at Real Madrid is the one of a champion, a Ballon D’or, and a captain. I had the strength to continue but I preferred to leave like this, at the right time.”

"When Cristiano left, who had scored 50 goals, I said, ‘Now it’s time to step up and that I was going to work for it because I have the talent, but now I have to have more ambition than before,’” he added.

Benzema left the Spanish giants on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 to join Al-Ittihad. He has continued to impress for the Arabian club, scoring 31 goals and providing 15 assists in 49 games. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner is contracted to the Saudi Pro League club until the summer of 2026.

