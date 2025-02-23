Real Madrid star needed painkillers to play against Manchester City - Reports

According to a report by AS, Real Madrid superstar Federico Valverde needed painkillers to play against Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-32 clash. The Uruguayan filled in at right-back and performed admirably to help his side to a comfortable 6-3 aggregate win after the final whistle.

Valverde has been a key member of the Los Blancos team since he arrived from Penarol in his native Uruguay for a reported € 5 million fee in 2016. He entered the club's La Fabrica youth ranks before joining the senior team in 2018. He has played 299 games for the Spanish side, scoring 29 times and assisting 29, helping the side win three LaLiga crowns, two UEFA Champions League titles, and one Copa del Rey.

The 26-year-old prefers to play as a midfielder but has deputized at right-back for Real Madrid this season. He has played 40 games for the side this season, bagging eight goals and providing six assists. He is contracted to Los Blancos until the summer of 2029.

"He doesn’t talk much, he’s very focused on his work" - Carlo Ancelotti discusses Real Madrid defender's attitude after recent performances

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has discussed Raul Asencio's attitude after his promotion to the first team this season. The Spanish defender has taken advantage of the opportunity to play in the senior team after Los Blancos suffered injury setbacks and has established himself as a vital part of the team.

Speaking to the press about the character of the 22-year-old defender, Ancelotti admitted that the Spaniard was quiet and focused on improving himself for the team, saying via Managing Madrid:

“I haven’t spoken to him about this. He hasn’t changed his attitude from when he arrived and played for Castilla. He doesn’t talk much, he’s very focused on his work and what we talk to him about is trying to improve, as we talk to all the youngsters every day, so that they improve and learn.

"Above all on a technical level he has some weaknesses that he is gradually improving, but what has stood out the most has been his mental attitude and his concentration that have allowed him to win matches against very, very difficult opponents.”

Raul Asencio has been with Real Madrid since 2017 when he joined their youth teams. He has made 24 appearances for the team, 23 of which came this season. He is contracted to the reigning Spanish and European champions until the summer of 2026.

