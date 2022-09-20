Real Madrid star picks PSG hero Neymar as his idol

Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo Goes has said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar is a player that he reveres, claiming him to be an inspiration for his professional career.

Rodrygo, who joined Real Madrid from Brazilian side Santos in 2019, has grown by leaps and bounds in the last three seasons. Becoming a key first-team player in Carlo Ancelotti's team, he registered nine goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions last season.

A versatile forward adept at operating in a false-nine role, the 21-year-old has opened the ongoing 2022-23 season on a positive note. He has netted three goals and contributed two assists in seven appearances across all competitions for the La Liga giants.

Speaking to Governor of Poker, Rodrygo revealed that Neymar is his idol. When asked if he could follow in his footsteps, he said:

"Neymar is an idol to me. I know everything he accomplished and I am going to keep working hard so that one day I can come close to his accomplishments."

Neymar, who rose through the ranks of Santos just like Rodrygo, has recently been in explosive form for PSG. The 30-year-old forward has contributed a staggering 11 goals and eight assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians this season.

Reminiscing about his time with Santos, Rodrygo added:

"I have beautiful memories. I had good times there, close to my family, close to all of my friends. I've always loved Santos and being able to play there was an honour for me. I will always carry Santos in my heart."

Rodrygo registered 15 goal contributions in 49 matches for his boyhood club's first team after making his debut in 2017. Neymar, on the other hand, earned his name for Santos after scoring 70 goals and providing 35 assists in just 135 appearances between 2009 and 2013.

While PSG will next be in action against OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes on October 1, La Liga leaders Real Madrid will lock horns with Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 2.

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio in talks to sign for PSG as a free agent next summer

According to DiarioGOL, PSG advisor Luis Campos is in talks with out-of-favor Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio to convince him to join the Ligue 1 champions. The 26-year-old Spaniard is keen on leaving Los Blancos due to a lack of playing time under Carlo Ancelotti.

Asensio, who is in the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, has managed just 47 minutes of action this season. He has scored once in four substitute appearances so far this term.

Overall, he has registered 50 goals and 24 assists in 239 appearances for Real Madrid.

