Real Madrid star Raul Asencio makes pick between Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio did not think twice about his preference when asked to choose between Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski. He immediately opted for his teammate (via theMadridZone on X), and when asked to choose between Mbappe and fellow Madrid star Rodrygo, he stuck to the French forward.

In his maiden LaLiga season, Mbappe has produced numbers to be reckoned with, recording 20 goals in 26 games. He struggled at the start of the season but has since become a key player for Madrid.

At the same time, Robert Lewandowski has been in peak form and leads the scoring charts with 22 goals in 26 matches for Barcelona. Despite his age, the Polish marksman is still one of the most dependable goal-scorers in Europe.

Real Madrid are hoping that Mbappe will be the focal point in the attack for years. He has already made his mark in key games, including a hat-trick against Real Valladolid. He also scored another hat-trick against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League playoffs.

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe calls possible Champions League clash against PSG "the worst reunion"

Real Madrid are battling for back-to-back Champions League triumphs, having booked their place in the last eight. Kylian Mbappe, in pursuit of his first trophy in the competition, is not eying up a potential clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Los Blancos defeated Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16, and will now take on Arsenal in the next round. Should they go through, a semifinal clash with PSG could be on the cards. But Mbappe says that to look too far ahead would be a mistake.

He said in an interview with Le Parisien (via Marca):

“It would be the worst mistake to think about that. Last year everyone took a PSG-Real Madrid final for granted and in the end we didn’t make it to the final. So I only think about Arsenal, who will be our opponents in the quarter-finals, and my team, Real Madrid. We participate in all competitions."

"We can achieve something great in this final part of the season and we have to focus on that, on ourselves and on the games that await us. This kind of thing has to be left to the general public, to people who have the right to let themselves go or speculate. We don’t have time for that," Kylian Mbappe added.

Arsenal are in good form going into the tie, having dominated PSV Eindhoven in the previous round.

