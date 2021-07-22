Real Madrid star refutes claims that he demanded a salary raise - Reports

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy is reportedly happy at the Santiago Bernabeu and has quashed claims that he demanded a salary raise. The majority of the club's star players have been imposed with salary cuts due to Real Madrid's on-going financial crisis.

According to MARCA, Ferland Mendy was not happy with his current salary and believes that he should receive a raise due to his consistent performances for Los Blancos over the last two campaigns.

Saber Desfarges, a journalist from Paris, has now reported that the player is happy in the Spanish capital and never asked for an improved salary.

Real Madrid signed Ferland Mendy from Lyon for €50 million in the summer of 2019. The French full-back has been one of the most consistent performers at Real Madrid since joining the club, and has managed to replace veteran defender Marcelo as the club's first-choice left-back.

Mendy has made 70 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid in the last two seasons. His pace, physical attributes, position and natural defensive ability make him one of the best defenders at Real Madrid.

Ferland Mendy, however, has left Real Madrid fans and managers wanting more whilst going forward. The former Real Madrid boss often preferred to play Brazilian left-back Marcelo ahead of Ferland Mendy against smaller teams due to the 33-year-old's ability to produce the goods whilst going forward.

Ferland Mendy is seen as one of the core group of youngsters around whom the club is likely to build a squad for the future. Despite reports suggesting that the Frenchman is seeking a pay-raise, Mendy is likely to stay at Real Madrid. The 26-year-old is also likely to accept a pay-cut to help reduce the club's financial burden.

Ferland Mendy is fully happy at Real Madrid and has never complained about his contractual situation after reports in Spain suggested otherwise, according to @SaberDesfa. https://t.co/aki8uGyuoF — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 21, 2021

Real Madrid could be open to selling Ferland Mendy due to their current financial situation

Real Madrid's current financial situation could force the club to listen to offers for Ferland Mendy. The France international has proven himself to be one of the best left-backs in Europe and will demand a high transfer fee if Real Madrid are open to selling him this summer.

🚨Ferland Mendy is expected to miss Real Madrid's upcoming pre-season. [AS] #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/qxJxFJNAUC — madridnnews (@DBlanco118) July 15, 2021

The club are desperate to raise capital to fund a move for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

