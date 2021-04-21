Real Madrid star could return for the club's Champions League semi-final against Chelsea

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has offered an update with regards to Eden Hazard's potential return from injury.

The former Chelsea player has not played a game for his current club since mid-March but could regain match-fitness in time for Real Madrid's semi-final against Chelsea in the Champions League. The first leg of the tie takes place on April 27.

Real Madrid have suffered a massive injury crisis in recent weeks as they approach a crucial stage of the season.

Los Blancos have had to make do without the likes of Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde in their last few games.

Zidane's side lost ground in the race for the La Liga title this weekend as they played out a poor 0-0 draw with Getafe.

The Real Madrid manager has, however, remained positive about his side's chances of competing for the Champions League and La Liga titles, and has given an update on Hazard's potential return to football.

'He's feeling a lot better and he is ready. He wants to be back more than anyone else. We have been more cautious with Carvajal and Hazard, because they are relapses. They are both better and that is good for the team," said Zidane as quoted by Metro.

Zidane confirmed that Hazard and Toni Kroos will not be available for Real Madrid's clash with Cadiz on Wednesday.

"Hazard will not be there and Toni Kroos will not be there. If Hazard is not there, it is because he is not one hundred percent. The important this is that when he returns he is one hundred percent. Eden's feeling is not the same and you have to be very attentive. I just said it, it's a different case. Your feeling is the most important," he added.

Eden Hazard will be hoping to return for Real Madrid's clash with Chelsea to prove a point to his critics

Deportivo Alavés v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Eden Hazard has endured a torrid time since leaving Chelsea to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

Hazard was widely regarded as one of the best players in the world when he left Chelsea, and was expected to be the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

However, the Belgian has been ravaged by injuries during his time in the Spanish capital and has managed to make just 36 appearances in all competitions in his two years with the club.

Hazard will be desperate to return for Real Madrid's crunch tie with Chelsea, so he may face his former employers and create an impact for Zidane's side as they approach the climax of the season.

Helping his club overcome Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals could help Eden Hazard save his Real Madrid career.