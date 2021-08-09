Real Madrid star returns to first-team training following hamstring injury

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has returned to first-team training after recovering from a hamstring injury which he sustained while on Belgium duty at Euro 2020.

Eden Hazard's return to action gives new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti the option to use the 30-year-old attacker in Los Blancos' opening game against Deportivo Alaves.

However, according to Managing Madrid, Real Madrid's medical team is sceptical about Eden Hazard's fitness. So Los Blancos are likely to take a cautious approach in bringing Hazard back to first-team action. The 30-year-old Belgian could be given a few minutes to slowly bring him up to match fitness.

Eden Hazard is now into his third full season at Real Madrid. However, the Belgian has not played more than 22 matches in a season due to his poor form and various injury concerns. The 30-year-old has only scored five goals for the club in the past two seasons.

However, there is a level of optimism surrounding Real Madrid at the moment due to the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti.

Injury updates of other Real Madrid players

Real Madrid have a few players returning from injury and isolation, while they have lost a key first-team player to injury.

Los Blancos have welcomed back forward Karim Benzema and new signing David Alaba, who were both tested negative after suffering from COVID-19. Despite Benzema's return, he might not feature in Real Madrid's game against Alaves, as he needs to train with a little more intensity.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have lost Toni Kroos to a groin injury. Kroos is likely to miss a few games of the new La Liga season. The 31-year-old midfielder retired from international duty after Euro 2020 to focus on his club career. However, the latest injury is likely to sideline Kroos for a while.

However, that gives Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti an opportunity to test the likes of Martin Odegaard in a midfield three alongside Casemiro and Luka Modric.

Real Madrid are heading into the new La Liga season with an extremely thin squad after losing their central defensive pair of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to PSG and Manchester United, respectively.

