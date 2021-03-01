Real Madrid star's agent reveals why he snubbed Juventus

Ferland Mendy’s agent Yvan Lee Mee has revealed that the left-back was in talks to sign for Juventus, but moved to Real Madrid instead. Mendy was a player in demand following his impressive performances for Lyon and was linked with several top sides in 2019.

Juventus and Mendy's representatives discussed a potential move but the Italian giants already had Alex Sandro. Although Real Madrid did not have a dearth of options at left-back either, Lee Mee said they showed more interest in Mendy.

“We spoke to Juventus, but they already had Alex Sandro,” Lee Mee told Tuttosport.

“Truth is, Real Madrid wanted him more than anyone else. Two years ago I said Ferland would become the Mbappé of left-backs and I was proved right.

“Playing along with the champions at Real Madrid can make you improve, and right now, I can’t think of a more complete left-back,” he added.

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy one of the best in the world at the moment

It’s safe to say that Juventus missed out on a top left-back. Ferland Mendy has shown that he can at least get close to Marcelo’s attacking influence on the pitch, if not better it. He has also proven to be a good player off the ball and in defense.

Still only 25, he is likely to spend his prime years at Real Madrid if he can keep up his impressive form and develop further. He also has a long contract with the club, which expires in 2025.

Having won the La Liga title with Real Madrid in 2020, Mendy will look to win the Champions League with Los Blancos in the near future.

Despite his impressive club form, Mendy hasn’t quite been able to make the left-back spot his own in the French national team.

Advertisement

With several options like Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Benjamin Mendy, and Layvin Kurzawa to compete with, Mendy needs to up his game and take his chances.

If he can replicate his form for Real Madrid on the international stage, he could very well line up more regularly with club team-mate and compatriot Raphael Varane for Les Blues.