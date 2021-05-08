Real Madrid star's father blasts Eden Hazard for laughing with Chelsea players

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ father has criticized Eden Hazard for smiling and laughing with Chelsea players after the defeat in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Los Blancos arrived at Stamford Bridge with the tie evenly poised at 1-1, although the Blues did have the advantage of an away goal. However, Real Madrid succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea, thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount.

After the game, Hazard was seen smiling and interacting with his former team-mates Kurt Zouma and Edouard Mendy, a gesture that did not go down well with a lot of fans.

Thierry Courtois, the Real Madrid goalkeeper’s father, was not too impressed either. Speaking to HLN Sportcast, he claimed that the ex-Chelsea player’s behavior was unprofessional.

He argued that Hazard might not have thought too hard before walking over to his former teammates, but the images hurt fans.

“Its really not smart for Eden to do that. He probably didn't think twice about it, but those images are painful for Real Madrid fans. If you see a player laughing two minutes after being eliminated, I'd say it was unprofessional,” said Thierry Courtois.

The images of Eden Hazard joking with Chelsea players after Real Madrid's UCL loss has generated a "monumental" anger at the club, sources have told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/o0vbVYAwpw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 6, 2021

Eden Hazard was also seen sharing an intimate moment with Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta. The 30-year-old appeared to wish his former colleague well for the Champions League final.

Hazard’s reactions were condemned by fans via social media, which summed up another disappointing night on the pitch for the Belgian.

Eden Hazard apologized for his behavior after Chelsea defeat

Eden Hazard took to social media to apologize for his behavior after the defeat to Chelsea. He claimed that he did not intend to hurt the fans and stated that it is a dream to play for Los Blancos.

“I am sorry. I have read a lot of opinions about me today and it wasn't my intention to offend Real Madrid fans. It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win. The season is not over and together we must now battle for La Liga. Hala Madrid!” Eden Hazard wrote.

🚨| Eden Hazard issues an apology to Real Madrid fans. 👏 pic.twitter.com/yD3BZIdZB3 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 6, 2021

Chelsea set up an all-English UEFA Champions League final with the win, and will now face Manchester City in the final in Turkey.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will turn their attention to the La Liga title race, where they are two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, with four games left to play.