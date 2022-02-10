Real Madrid star a serious doubt for UEFA Champions League clash against PSG - Reports

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could be ruled out of the club's Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash with PSG on February 15.

According to L'Equipe, Benzema's recovery from a hamstring injury suffered during Madrid's 2-2 draw with Elche on January 23 has not happened as swiftly as expected. He did not feature in Los Blancos' 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey last week, and their 1-0 La Liga victory over Granada last weekend.

Benzema has arguably been Madrid's best player since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in the summer of 2018. He almost single-handedly led Los Blancos to the La Liga title in 2019-20 season, scoring 21 goals in 37 games.

The 34-year-old has been in incredible form for Los Blancos this season, bagging 24 goals and 13 assists in 28 appearances across competitions. Benzema has also formed a formidable partnership with Vinicius Jr. and Marco Asensio in the attacking third.

Vinicius has scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 appearances for the club across competitions this season. Meanwhile, Asensio has scored eight goals in 25 appearances.

Karim Benzema scored five times in five games to help Los Blancos finish atop Group D in this season's Champions League. Reports, however, suggest that the 34-year-old may not be fit enough to play against PSG on Tuesday.

Benzema has reportedly returned to light training this week, but is unlikely to be involved in Madrid's La Liga clash with Villarreal this weekend.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3gBLOLg Karim Benzema increasingly an injury doubt to face PSG next week due to hamstring issue. (L'Éq) Karim Benzema increasingly an injury doubt to face PSG next week due to hamstring issue. (L'Éq)bit.ly/3gBLOLg

PSG could beat Real Madrid in the Champions League

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Despite Vinicius and Asensio's good form, Real Madrid have been heavily dependent on the goalscoring and creative prowess of Benzema. The veteran striker's absence for the clash with PSG could be a huge blow to Los Blancos

According to Marca, PSG star Neymar is unlikely to recover from his injury in time for his side's clash with Real Madrid. Despite the Brazilian's absence, the Ligue 1 giants have been in good form in recent weeks.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball



thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Lionel Messi ends Ligue 1 goal drought with nonchalant dink against Lille Lionel Messi ends Ligue 1 goal drought with nonchalant dink against Lille thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Mauricio Pochettino's side have scored 11 goals in their last three league games. Their 5-1 victory over reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille indicate that the club has started to hit their stride under Pochettino.

Also Read Article Continues below

Considering their current form, they will fancy their chances of reaching the quarter-finals of the competition at Los Blancos' expense.

Edited by Bhargav