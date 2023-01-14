Real Madrid star shivers in excitement ahead of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, video goes viral 

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo shivered excitedly after meeting his idol Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. A video of the Brazilian and the legendary Portuguese forward's encounter has gone viral.

The young Madrid forward never got to play alongside Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu. He joined Los Blancos in 2019, but by then, the iconic attacker had joined Juventus.

Rodrygo idolised Ronaldo growing up and got his first chance to meet the former Galactico as Madrid visited Saudi Arabia while participating in the Supercopa de Espana. The Portuguese has joined Al Nassr and paid the La Liga side a visit.

He was greeted by Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti and his squad members, including Rodrygo. A video was released by Real Madrid showing Ronaldo meeting the Brazilian, Vinicius Jr, and Eder Militao.

The video went viral on Twitter as the Al Nassr forward spoke to and took pictures with the Brazilian trio. Rodrygo was seen shaking with excitement after meeting his hero.

After the meeting with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Rodrygo took to Twitter to post a picture of the two. He captioned it:

"Meeting my biggest idol! (Cristiano Ronaldo)."

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a phenomenal career at Real Madrid. He's the club's all-time record goalscorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances. The Portuguese won the UEFA Champions League four times, including three in a row.

Cristiano Ronaldo lauded Real Madrid boss Ancelotti in 2015

Ronaldo was full of praise for his former Real Madrid boss.

Ancelotti was sacked as Madrid manager in 2015, ending his first spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he missed playing under the Italian, calling him a sensitive and great guy. The Portuguese said at the time (via Marca):

"He's like a big teddy bear; he's really sensitive and is a great guy. He would speak with us every day, but not just with me, with all of the players."

Ronaldo continued his endorsement of Ancelotti by wishing that every player gets the opportunity to play under the former AC Milan and Chelsea manager:

"He had great fun with us. He's a great person, and my only wish is that every player gets the chance to work with him because he's such a great guy and a fantastic coach."

The former Manchester United striker played 101 times under Ancelotti, scoring 112 goals and providing 47 assists. He won the Champions League, Copa del Rey, and FIFA Club World Cup with the Italian coach.

