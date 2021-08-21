Real Madrid star signs contract extension

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has signed a contract extension with the Spanish giants. Los Blancos have parted ways with a number of star players in the last three transfer windows, but were desperate to keep hold of the Frenchman.

Real Madrid announced on Friday that Karim Benzema had signed a two-year contract extension with the club that will keep him in the Spanish capital until 2023.

Since joining Real Madrid from Lyon in 2009, Karim Benzema has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in the world. The Frenchman has scored 281 goals in 560 appearances for Real Madrid, and has helped the club win three La Ligas, two Copa del Reys, and four Champions Leagues.

Karim Benzema often played second fiddle to five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the Portuguese international's move to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

The 33-year-old has, however, become Real Madrid's talisman since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. He has scored 87 goals in his last three seasons with Real Madrid, and almost single-handedly led the club to the La Liga title during the 2019-20 season.

Real Madrid have been heavily dependent on Karim Benzema's goal-scoring abilities in recent years, and were therefore desperate to keep hold of the Frenchman.

The club has focused on selling fringe players and some of the club's highest earners in order to reduce their financial burden and raise funds to balance the books.

The sales of Achraf Hakimi, Martin Odegaard, Raphael Varane, and the departure of Sergio Ramos during the last three transfer windows has helped Real Madrid raise €200 million.

Real Madrid have, however, focused their efforts on keeping hold of star players such as Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro this summer.

Official and confirmed. Karim Benzema extends his contract with Real Madrid until June 2023, club statement announces. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Release clause included: €1BN. pic.twitter.com/XTSvRqq7hW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2021

Real Madrid will once again be heavily dependent on Karim Benzema this season after failing to sign Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid's failure to secure the signings of Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe this summer will once again force Karim Benzema to shelter the goal-scoring responsibilities this season.

The 33-year-old got off to a flying start this season, scoring a brace in Real Madrid's 4-2 victory in the opening game of the season against Alaves.

