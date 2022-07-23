Real Madrid star signs new contract until 2028 with €500 million clause - Reports

Real Madrid have secured the long-term future of centre-back Eder Militao by tying him to a new contract. MARCA correspondent Mario Cortegana reported that the Brazilian has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2028.

His previous contract was due to run out in 2025, but his consistent performances with the club have seen him rewarded with new terms.

The extension of the Brazil international follows that of his compatriots at Real Madrid. Both Vinicious Junior and Rodrygo Goes had their contracts extended earlier this summer to 2027 and 2028 respectively but are yet to be announced. With the new contract signed, Militao will see his salary double from €3.5 million including bonuses to €7 million.

Los Blancos also seem to be in no mood to encourage any potential suitors of the 24-year-old defender to try swooping in for him in the future. They have, hence, included a release clause worth €500 million in Militao's contract.

The official announcement of the new contract is expected to be made once Real Madrid are back from their pre-season tour of the US.

The Brazilian's importance in the squad has grown since he first joined the side from Porto in 2019. With Raphael Varanae and Sergio Ramos both departing last season, Militao has continuously managed to put in confident shifts.

He is an all-round defender who is both good at playing with the ball at his feet and is solid in aerial duels. The 24-year-old made 50 appearances last season across all competitions. He managed to contribute two goals and three assists as well, en route to Los Blancos' Champions League, La Liga and Supercopa de Espana triumphs.

Borussia Dortmund ace told to snub Real Madrid in favor of Liverpool

At just 19 years of age, midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the most talented and mature footballers in Europe. His performances for Borussia Dortmund and England have earned him rave reviews. The player's market value of €80 million is a testament to how good he is.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have shown an interest in signing him. However, former Scotland and Rangers manager Alex McLeish believes that the Reds are a better fit for the highly-rated midfielder. He told Football Insider:

“I always feel, when you are that age, that you want to play for someone in the Premier League. Why not Liverpool?A couple of years ago they [Liverpool] won the Champions League and they have recently won the Premier League."

He added:

"They are flying every single season, they are a force to be reckoned with. Real Madrid might come in but is it the name that catches you more than the way you can settle into a club?”

The Black and Yellows have not put Bellingham on the transfer list this summer. However, there is no doubt that when they are ready to sell him, he will spark a bidding war among Europe's best.

