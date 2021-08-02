Real Madrid star tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of pre-season game against AC Milan

Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Los Blancos' pre-season friendly against Serie A giants AC Milan, the club's website has confirmed.

Real Madrid already had a COVID-19 problem in their squad even before Alvaro Odriozola was tested positive. New signing David Alaba tested positive last week while star striker Karim Benzema was also infected by the virus at the end of July.

Now that Odriozola is out, Real Madrid face a right-back crisis ahead of their pre-season game against AC Milan. Los Blancos' first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal is currently training individually to regain his fitness.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti might have to play Lucas Vazquez as a makeshift right-back. Former manager Zinedine Zidane resorted to this tactic quite a few times last season, including in the Champions League quarterfinals against Liverpool.

Despite having multiple COVID cases in the squad, the vaccination process at Real Madrid is set to speed up. This would be a huge sigh of relief for the club's coaching staff. The Spanish giants play their first La Liga game away to Alaves on the 14th of August 2021.

Alvaro Odriozola absence deepens Real Madrid's defensive woes

Circumstances have made Real Madrid's defense even weaker going into the new season. The likes of Alvaro Odriozola, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal are all yet to return to full fitness.

This adds to Los Blancos' defensive woes, which they already had prior to the positive cases and injuries. Real Madrid have lost club captain Sergio Ramos to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer and are set to lose Raphael Varane to Manchester United.

The Spanish giants are now in dire need of a new defender. However, there hasn't been a new arrival at the club since they completed the signing of David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

As things stand, Real Madrid only possess the likes of Nacho, Eder Militao and an unproven Jesus Vallejo as out-and-out centre-backs. Ferland Mendy and an aging Marcelo are their left-back options.

However, Real Madrid have been linked with a number of centre-backs including Lisandro Martinez from AFC Ajax and AC Milan skipper Alessio Romagnoli.

