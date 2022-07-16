Real Madrid star Toni Kroos brutally trolls FC Schalke after Ed Sheeran concert

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos recently aimed a dig at FC Schalke after pop star Ed Sheeran's concert at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen last week.

The English pop star performed for three nights from July 7 at Schalke's stadium, which sold out. Kroos said on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen:

"Ed Sheeran did something that I have rarely seen: that people went home happy from the stadium after an event at Schalke."

The German club provided a prompt response. They posted a video of an emotional interview given by striker Simon Terodde after a game at Sandhausen. The Royal Blues captioned it:

"At least we can give cool interviews after the final whistle."

That was a dig at Kroos after Real Madrid's Champions League final win over Liverpool in Paris on May 28. The 32-year-old ended an interview with ZDF prematurely, as he didn't like the questions asked.

The German has been at Real Madrid for eight years. He has played 14 games against Schalke for Bayern and Madrid, winning nine times and losing four. He has scored twice and provided one assist against Schalke.

Schalke were surprisingly relegated from the Bundesliga in 2020-21 after losing 24 of their 34 games. However, they earned promotion with their very first attempt and will play in the German top flight next season.

“We’re not gonna complete any other signing" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Meanwhile, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that the club aren't looking to make any more signings this summer. He claimed that he's happy with the signings they've made so far and the current squad.

“We’re not gonna complete any other signing. We’re happy with the current team; we’re strong. I’m happy with Rüdiger, Tchouameni, and I’m sure Hazard will help us a lot."

The Merengues signed centre-back Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer. They also added midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco for €100 million.

Luka Modric has signed a new contract, keeping him at the club for another year. Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco have left the club on free transfers, while Luka Jovic has joined Fiorentina.

